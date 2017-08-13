Need for more CCTVs and cops, say Panchkula residents

“Panchkula is situated at the edge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh state borders. Thus, the miscreants use it to enter from either state and run away to other states after committing the crime here,” said Association president S K Nayar. “Panchkula is situated at the edge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh state borders. Thus, the miscreants use it to enter from either state and run away to other states after committing the crime here,” said Association president S K Nayar.

Panchkula district police have failed to make any headway in connection with the broad daylight robbery of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint from Rakesh Tiwari, an accountant of Sri Ram Electrical, who was also injured in the August 11 robbery, on Saturday. Tiwari has been admitted to a private hospital and his condition is stable. Meanwhile, Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, has requested senior police officials and district administration to use the latest technology and increase the presence of police personnel in the city for effective maintenance of law and order and to tackle the rise in crime.

“CCTV cameras installed in the city at various points, nearly 70, are not functioning. Rather, they are more than 60 per cent damaged. On the one hand, there is an acute shortage of police personnel in the city while on the other, CCTVs are also not being maintained. Then, how will police personnel be able to provide safety to people,” said the residents association in a statement.

Association president S K Nayar said Panchkula has seen a rise in crime and that, too, of serious nature which has triggered panic among the people. But, despite requests by various welfare associations and social groups, police have not taken any positive steps.

“Panchkula is situated at the edge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh state borders. Thus, the miscreants use it to enter from either state and run away to other states after committing the crime here,” said Nayar in a statement, adding that though the police have established nakas at various points, criminals, by and large, have been successful in escaping to areas outside Panchkula.

