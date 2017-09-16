Nawanshahr man abducted & killed in Manila

Representational photo Representational photo

A MAN was killed in Manila after being abducted on September 3. The abductors had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore which was finally settled at Rs 6.80 lakh later. The deceased has been identified as Lalit Kumar (34), who originally hailed from Fateh Nagar Mohalla of Nawanshahr.

A financier, he had been living there for the past several years. His maternal uncle Talwinder, who was also living there, has reportedly gone missing since September 11 when he went to pay the ransom to the abductors.

It is learnt that Lalit was abducted by some people from Punjab there. Also, a ransom was demanded and his uncle had gone to pay the money when he went missing. Lalit’s body was found two days back and cremated on Friday.

Lalit’s uncle Ashwini Kumar informed that he was living there for over a decade and came to Nawanshahr some months back. Lalit is survived by his wife and two small daughters. Ashwini said the police had killed two of the abductors in an encounter there but their identities are yet to be known.

