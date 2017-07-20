Navi Mumbai college gears up for MAP 2017

The engineering college, which is organising the festival in collaboration with Event Eyes Communications, said the events will be open to the general public as well, alongside students. Participants are required to register on the website mapfest.in. (Representational Image) The engineering college, which is organising the festival in collaboration with Event Eyes Communications, said the events will be open to the general public as well, alongside students. Participants are required to register on the website mapfest.in. (Representational Image)

Bringing together three different streams of expression, Navi Mumbai is hosting its first ever music, art and poetry festival, being called MAP 2017. The event includes workshops and contests in all three streams and performances by well-known artistes. The event will be held at the Terna Engineering College on July 22 and 23.

For engineering students who spend long hours with their books, the festival is being seen as an opportunity to explore their creative instincts.

Event curator Neha Jha said, “This festival will help bring out the artistic talents in students.” Apart from cash prizes for all contests, the festival will also offer three scholarships for students who are in need. MAP 2017 will also bring in corporates to widen students’ placement opportunities.

The engineering college, which is organising the festival in collaboration with Event Eyes Communications, said the events will be open to the general public as well, alongside students. Participants are required to register on the website mapfest.in.

Eminent personalities from various artistic disciplines will also give lectures on the history of art forms. Performers include various artistes and poets from Navi Mumbai; bamboo instrument player Kartik Sharma; painters from the Weston Gallery; author and leadership guru Radhakrishnan Pillai and others. The organisers say they hope MAP will become an annual event.

