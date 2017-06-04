National archery champions from Pune hit bull’s eye

The CBSE had declared Class X results on Saturday. The CBSE had declared Class X results on Saturday.

For the Dhayal family from Sopanbaug, it was a day for double celebration, as twin siblings and national archery champions Divya and Digvijay aced the CBSE Class X examination, with 10 and 9.4 CGPA, respectively.

On the same day, Divya also cleared the trials for the Asia Cup III, which will take place in Taiwan in July.

In Rohtak for the trials with their father Lieutenant Colonel Vikram Dhayal, an archery coach, the 15-year-old twins said they were pleasantly surprised by the results.

Students of the Army Public School, Camp, they recalled how last year had been hectic, packed with national and international championships and qualifiers. “There was barely any time to study. We missed many classes… our teachers and friends used to provide us with notes,” said Divya. Digvijay’s trials are still on.

