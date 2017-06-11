Nagpur: Nine labourers injured as wall collapses

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Nine labourers were injured, five of them critically, when a boundary wall of an under-construction building at Vivekanand Nagar here collapsed this evening, officials said.

Fire station officer Dharamraj Nakod told PTI that they received a call around 6 pm, following which the fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site. “Around nine labourers were found injured and they were immediately rushed to Orange city hospital,” he said.

Construction of a hospital building was underway at the site, Nakod said. Dr Anup Marar from the hospital said five of the injured labourers were in a critical condition and were kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

