Nagpur: Nine labourers injured as wall collapses

Construction of a hospital building was underway at the site.

By: PTI | Nagpur | Published:June 11, 2017 11:17 pm
Nagpur Laborers Injured, (Representational Image)

Nine labourers were injured, five of them critically, when a boundary wall of an under-construction building at Vivekanand Nagar here collapsed this evening, officials said.

Fire station officer Dharamraj Nakod told PTI that they received a call around 6 pm, following which the fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site. “Around nine labourers were found injured and they were immediately rushed to Orange city hospital,” he said.

Construction of a hospital building was underway at the site, Nakod said. Dr Anup Marar from the hospital said five of the injured labourers were in a critical condition and were kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

