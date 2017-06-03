Muzaffarnagar: Locals beat up cops who visit village over cow slaughter reports

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

LOCALS ON Friday attacked a police team, which had gone to Sherpur village in Muzaffarnagar district, following reports of cow slaughter. The incident took place when the policemen were returning from the village after failing to find any evidence of cow slaughter.

The villagers, who pelted stones on them, also torched two motorcycles of constables. Additional force was called to control the situation. “Acting on a tip-off about cow slaughtering at a house in Sherpur, a police team reached the village.

The team searched the concerned house. When they did not find anything, they searched neighbouring houses as well. But nothing was found there,” Saharanpur DIG Range Kattaprpu S Emmanuel said. “Angry over the police action, locals assembled at the village crossing and started pelting stones on the policemen. They also set ablaze two motorcycles of the policemen,” he added.

The situation is under control, said the DIG.

