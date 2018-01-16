Zilla Parishad Polls: Shiv Sena, NCP tie up to control Thane, Congress goes with BJP in Gondia

Sena leaders said the local leadership took the decision of forging an alliance with the NCP as some of the seats in a few talukas were fought with the NCP. Sena leaders said the local leadership took the decision of forging an alliance with the NCP as some of the seats in a few talukas were fought with the NCP.

After winning 26 out of 53 seats in the Thane Zilla Parishad, the Shiv Sena Monday forged an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party to win unopposed the post of president. The NCP bagged the deputy president post, also unopposed. Sena’s Manjusha Jadhav was elected president of the zilla parishad while NCP’s Subhash Pawar was elected deputy president.

In the elections held in December 2017, the Sena won 26 seats while the BJP won 14 seats. The NCP won 10 seats and the Congress won one, while one seat was picked up by an independent candidate. This is for the first time that the Sena would control the Thane Zilla Parishad.

Sena leaders said the local leadership took the decision of forging an alliance with the NCP as some of the seats in a few talukas were fought with the NCP. “So, it was logical to have an alliance with the NCP but it is a local decision,” said a Sena leader. Sena minister and senior leader Eknath Shinde was not available for comments.

The NCP also maintained that the alliance with the Sena was a decision by local leaders and that this would not have any impact on state politics. “The local leaders were given freedom to take a call on it to keep the BJP out of power,” said Nawab Malik, NCP’s chief spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP forged an alliance in the Gondia Zilla Parishad. While the president’s post went to the Congress, the BJP candidate was elected deputy president. The NCP had won 20 seats in the zilla parishad elections, while the Congress won 17 and the BJP 16.

“We had been trying to have an alliance with the Congress for the last four days and were ready to take any post. The Congress should come clean on aligning with the BJP,” said NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.

However, the Congress said there was a lot of conflict at the local level between Congress and NCP workers. “The alliance has happened as a result of conflict between two party workers. The state Congress has sought a report on it and will decide further course of action,” said Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress general secretary.

