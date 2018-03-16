Zila Parishad member arrested for ‘extorting’ money

The accused, based in Pune’s Junnar district, had allegedly demanded Rs 20 crore after he filed an application against the Group’s companies, alleging illegal construction. (For representational purpose) The accused, based in Pune’s Junnar district, had allegedly demanded Rs 20 crore after he filed an application against the Group’s companies, alleging illegal construction. (For representational purpose)

Mumbai Police has arrested a Zila Parishad member for allegedly trying to extort money from the Hiranandani Group. The accused, based in Pune’s Junnar district, had allegedly demanded Rs 20 crore after he filed an application against the Group’s companies, alleging illegal construction. According to police, the complainant, Arjun Dhayatdake, working as Liasoning Officer, approached Powai police station Wednesday.

A special team was formed that day and the accused, Gulab Parkhe, and his driver, Vitthal Falke, were allegedly caught red-handed from Shubham Hotel in Mulund while receiving Rs 1 crore in cash. When contacted, group director Niranjan Hirandani said: “It is a clear case of extortion. He is an ex-employee, so he is known to everyone. Initially, we tried to settle (the matter) but as he didn’t relent, we decided to expose him. He was creating nuisance. The whole matter was tackled by my team.” The statement issued by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, read: “Dhayatdake said an ex-employee, who worked with the company for about 27 years resigned in November 2016. He is now settled in Junnar and joined a political party. He complained with the BMC against the Powai site of the Hiranandani Group, claiming there were irregularities.”

Senior Police Inspector Anil Pophale from Powai police station said: “The group officials were shocked at the specification, following which, they contacted the accused. Later, they learnt that he was employed with the group due to which he possessed the information.” In November 2017, after officials approached Parkhe, he started demanding Rs 20 crore from them, however, he later agreed to Rs 6 crore, police said.

“As the groups projects started getting delayed, they assumed that it was happening because of Parkhe, as he was affiliated with a political party and a Zila Parishad member. They agreed to pay him in cash. They contacted him and asked him to drop the matter but he alleged that he would not let them get away with any of the project,” said Pophale. Worried about the consequences, the Group officials paid Rs 10 lakh to the accused on January 10. Later, as the accused started pressuring them, the complainant approached the police, following which they laid a trap and caught him from Mulund.

The accused has been booked under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The duo is expected to be produced in Andheri court and has been remanded in police custody for two days.

