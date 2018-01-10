Zia Apartment fire on January 5: BMC lodges complaint against godown owners under MRTP Act

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Four days after a fire gutted three godowns in the basement of Zia Apartment, a residential building on Bellasis Road at Nagpada, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered a police complaint against owners of the godowns under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

Residents of Zia Apartments where a fire broke out on January 5, had alleged that the mishap occurred because of the negligence of BMC officials. In 2013, the residents had written to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and BMC ward officials about illegal commercial activities in the building’s basement. But they alleged that no action had been taken.

In March 2013, the residents had informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade, through a complaint letter, about the three “illegal” godowns operating in the basement of buildings in A wing, the same area where the fire broke out on January 5.

Following the complaint, fire brigade officials had inspected the premises on March 13, 2013. They had submitted a report to the then assistant engineer of the building and factory department, senior inspector of the licence department of the BMC’s E ward (Nagpada) and suggested to inspect the premises and take appropriate action.

The 2013 inspection report of the fire brigade had mentioned that carrying out trade activity in the basement area is highly objectionable from the fire risk and life safety point of view. There were three godowns in the basement, including one for mobile accessories. One was a zari cloth godown and another one was a chemical godown.

On Tuesday, the BMC cleared the basement of the building by demolishing the three godowns and two partition walls.

“We issued also notices to five restaurants in the area that were preparing food items without permission/licence. Apart from that, we demolished 25 illegal hutments in Byculla. The godowns were operating illegally, so we cleared them,” said a senior official.

