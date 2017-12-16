Zaveri Bazaar: Slab collapse kills three, one feared trapped

Firemen remove debris from the building on Friday. Janak Rathod Firemen remove debris from the building on Friday. Janak Rathod

Three persons died and one is feared trapped under the debris after portion of a ground plus five-storey building collapsed in Zaveri Bazaar area Friday afternoon. The building, Shimpi chawl, belonged to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was undergoing repairs. According to officials of the BMC’s disaster management cell, there were 16 workers inside the building when a slab collapsed. While seven workers were rescued immediately, the bodies of three labourers were recovered from under the debris. The bodies were identified as those of Firoz Khan (22), Safarul Haq (23) and Rocky Shaikh. Search for another person was on till late evening.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call around 2 pm about the slab collapse during the ongoing repair work in the building. Five fire engines, one rescue van and one ambulance rushed to the spot. “Of the seven rescued initially, one was injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said an official from the disaster management unit. Officials from the fire brigade said the collapsed slab brought down with it the common passage of first, second, third and fourth floors.

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, “Ten labourers were working on the building’s fourth floor while six others were working on the first floor. One of those six is still missing. While three bodies have been pulled out, a search operation is under way for the missing person.” He added that the rescue and search operation at the collapse site was affected due to the narrow lanes and congestion in the area.

