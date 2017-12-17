Zaveri Bazaar Slab collapse: Another body recovered, toll 4

The slab collapsed during renovation work. Express The slab collapsed during renovation work. Express

A day after a slab collapsed in a building under repairs in Zaveri Bazar, bringing the common passageway of the five-storey structure crashing down, one more body was recovered from the debris on Saturday morning. The body of Barkatulla Khan (50) was removed early on Saturday, taking the death toll in the incident to four.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell said the bodies of Firoz Shaikh (23), Safar-ul-haq (26) and Rocky Shaikh (22) were recovered on Friday evening. The three were rushed to JJ Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The search operations continued to find Khan.

Khan, a scrap dealer, along with his son Mohammed, had gone to the Chhipi Chawl building to collect old iron rods minutes before the slab collapsed. While Mohammed managed to escape, his father was trapped. The rescue team found the body Saturday morning, after several hours of search.

MHADA officials said the work order for renovation of the building was issued in 2016, but the actual repairs started only in October this year. An official said, “The rear end of the building, comprising a bathroom, a toilet and a passageway, collapsed. There were 41 tenants living in the building, 37 commercial and 4 residential. All of them vacated the building in September.”

MHADA officials said the building was a brick-walled, wooden, and partially steel-framed structure. The flooring slab collapsed on the fourth floor of the building during renovation work and fell on labourers working on the first floor. A few hours after Khan’s body was recovered, the Mumbai Fire Brigade officially suspended the rescue operations.

