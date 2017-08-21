Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray opposes Metro car depot at Aarey colony

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Express) Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray (Express)

Reiterating his party’s opposition to the construction of a Metro car depot in Aarey colony, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray Sunday alleged that the environment assessment report prepared for the construction of Metro 3 misrepresented facts. Speaking to the media after inaugurating a tree plantation drive organised by the Burhani Foundation India, Thackeray said, “We are not against the Metro, but officers have misled the chief minister by stating that only mice are found in the area of Aarey colony. The fact is that other animals, including leopards, are found over there. The construction of the car shed would also lead to large scale tree cutting and threat to the biodiversity. Hence we are opposing it.”

The Shiv Sena has consistently opposed the proposal to construct the car depot in Aarey colony. In the recently finalised Development Plan 2034, the Sena-led municipal corporation rejected the proposal to reserve land for the depot in Aarey. Meanwhile, the Burhani Foundation planted 1,000 trees in Unit 25 in Aarey Milk Colony. Of them 500 fruit bearing trees were given to the tribal community of Aarey colony to provide employment opportunities to them.

To track the growth of trees planted during the drive, trees of height ranging from six to eight feet were tagged with a unique identification code in the form of a barcode. Addressing the gathering, Trustee of Burhani Foundation India, Al Alaqmar Nooruddin, said, “The effort of planting 1,000 trees in Aarey colony was carried out with the objective of uplifting the livelihoods of the local tribal community. This entire tree planting drive is part of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s tree planting initiative encouraging community members to plant at least 2,00,000 trees worldwide as a means of conserving the environment and raising awareness of environmental issues.”

