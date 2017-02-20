Youth speeds car onto Mumbai rail platform, no casualties

Panic gripped thousands of commuters when a luxury car sped onto a platform of Andheri station here on Monday morning, officials said. The incident occurred around 7.15 a.m. when the vehicle suddenly came speeding onto the Platform No. 1 which was chock-full with commuters rushing to their work places or students to their schools and colleges. As the commuters panicked and tried to run around, the driver gained control over the vehicle and stopped it adjacent to the railway tracks where a suburban local train was expected to arrive. The young driver in his early 20s is a resident of the suburbs and has been detained for questioning.

He will undergo a medical examination to establish whether he was inebriated or intoxicated at the time of the incident.

There were no casualties among the commuters. Many were seen gaping at the vehicle and some clicking selfies with the car and a local train in the background.

This is the second incident of its kind at Andheri in recent months.

On November 25, Rajesh Yadav, 35, drove his Innova straight onto Platform No. 6 of the station.

Andheri is one of the few railway stations here which is on ground level and mostly parallel to the main roads outside the station area, with few barricades or obstacles to prevent such incidents.