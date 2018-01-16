Youth held for mother’s murder: Father pleads with court to look into mental health report of son

Siddhant was arrested by police on May 26, 2017 from Rajasthan, three days after his mother, Deepali, was found dead at their home in Vakola. (Representational Image) Siddhant was arrested by police on May 26, 2017 from Rajasthan, three days after his mother, Deepali, was found dead at their home in Vakola. (Representational Image)

THE FATHER of Siddhant Ganore, the 20-year-old arrested for the murder of his mother last year, has sought a medical examination of his son to determine the status of his mental health. Dyaneshwar Ganore, a police inspector with the Mumbai Police, pleaded that the sessions court hearing the case call for a report from JJ Hospital, where Siddhant is undergoing treatment.

Previously, Ganore had filed a bail application on his son’s behalf claiming that the latter is of “unsound mind”. The court had in November last year rejected the plea stating that there is nothing at this stage to believe that Siddhant is suffering from any mental illness.

Medical papers from JJ Hospital submitted in court states that Siddhant had shown symptoms including insomnia, agitated behaviour, forgetfulness and fear of everyone around him. Stating that a final medical report be called for, Ganore said he can be given custody of his son for treatment as per provisions of section 329 (procedure in case of person of unsound mind tried before court) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court has sought for the report from JJ Hospital. Siddhant was arrested by police on May 26, 2017 from Rajasthan, three days after his mother, Deepali, was found dead at their home in Vakola.

