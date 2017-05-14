Youth Congress protests against Danve’s remark during CM Fadnavis tour

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Youth Congress workers on Saturday held demonstrations at Osmanabad during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s tour to protest against state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve’s remarks aimed at farmers. The Congress has alleged that police lathi-charged on the protesters and took away five of them to the local police station.

During Fadnavis’s visit to village Bhum in Osmanabad, Youth Congress activists voiced their protest against Danve in front of him. Danve had used the word ‘saale’ while referring to farmers complaining against non-procurement of tur (pulses) while discussing the issue with party workers during a meeting. As the youths agitated, the police allegedly grabbed four-five protesters, forced them in a vehicle and took them to Jalna police station.

In a statement, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan, said: “The police action was unjust. We condemn the lathi-charge. It was like imposing Emergency. The Youth Congress workers had taken permission from Jalna police station. Every individual has the right to protest. How could they take away the Youth Congress’s freedom? The party workers, Hanumant Pawar, Sharad Pawar, Pagare, Akshay Puranik and Mayur Late were among those who were in the agitation.”

He added that the police refused to give explanation for their action and share information about the youths. The state BJP, however, said the Congress allegations were baseless.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said: “It is very shocking that the Congress claims that their activists were lathi-charged at Osmanabad. The fact is that the chief minister had himself urged them to come and say what they wanted. But these activists were busy getting photographed in front of cameras. It clearly shows that it was just a political drama by the Congress and an attempt to create hurdles in the development work pursued by the BJP and the CM.”

