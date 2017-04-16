Youth accused of stalking minor girl gets anticipatory bail

A Sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to a 23-year-old youth who had been booked for stalking a minor girl for about two years. The youth has claimed that he was undergoing training for recruitment in the police department. According to an FIR lodged at the Govandi police station by the girl’s father, when he returned home on April 3, he found his daughter in a scared state.

The girl told him that the accused youth had come to their house. He allegedly caught hold of the girl’s hand and asked her why she was rejecting his ‘friendship’? The girl said she got scared and asked him to leave. When the youth refused to do so, she threatened to raise the alarm after which, the youth left their home. The FIR also claimed that the youth had been following the girl for the past two years.

Anticipating arrest, the accused had filed for a pre-arrest bail claiming that he was in a relationship with the girl. He had also claimed that the complaint had been lodged as the victim’s parents were opposed to their relationship. The youth said there were photographs of the two of them together and submitted that he was undergoing training for recruitment in the police department.

The court said: “Keeping in view the nature of offence as well as keeping in view the fact that the applicant is 23-years-old and undergoing training … this is a fit case to grant anticipatory bail as the applicant is apprehending his arrest in the non-bailable offence.”

The court directed the youth to not visit or reside in the locality of the victim and attend the police station on a fortnightly basis.

