Young innovators attempt world record to highlight water crisis

WATER CRISIS is real and innovators must build solutions to deal with it. This is the message that the students at Maker Mela — an event for young innovators from across the country — want to send out loud and clear by attempting a world record.

Around 200 ‘makers’ — students and young innovators from across the country — at the Somaiya Vidyavihar in Ghatkopar are building a 90-feet long and 9-feet high boat made of cardboard, which will be on display on Friday. The ‘makers’ aim to break the current world record for cardboard structures, which is 97 sqm.

Until Thursday evening, the work-in-progress structure had already spread over 127 sqm. “We want to draw the world’s attention to the water crisis in various parts of the world. Young innovators and students need to build solutions to address this water stress. This is the message we want to spread,” said Gaurang Shetty, chief executive officer of RiiDL, which hosts the Maker Mela where 100 innovators get a chance to take their ideas to the market and convert it into a start-up. RiiDL is an innovation centre and a technology business incubator, backed by the department of science and technology, at Somaiya Vidyavihar.

Shetty added that with the world record, the makers want to stress on community ownership of the problem. “Communities must come together and find solutions,” said Shetty.

The team of 200 is working in two shifts through the day and night to build the boat and break the world record. “First a design was prepared and then the cardboards were cut out in particular designs. Each piece was numbered and now the ribs are being put together,” said Shetty.

