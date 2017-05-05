You too can play the drums at the 27-year-old’s live gigs

Bhat organises four to five jam sessions every week. Express Bhat organises four to five jam sessions every week. Express

A strong bass that resonates through the roof, pulsating beats and a beautiful symphony that melds and merges with the crowd — it is a celebration of sorts as hundreds of drums are played in perfect rhythm by people from all walks of life. This one-of-its-kind informal community jamming concept is called Drum Circle, a collaborative music culture being promoted and facilitated by drummer Amrut Bhat. The 27-year-old plays the West African drum, Djembe, and distributes hundreds of these drums to an open crowd, getting them to jam with him.

“I feel alive when I interact with people through my music. It is exciting to entertain and involve my audience in my rhythm and beats. This kind of drumming also helps in our overall health and wellbeing,” said Bhat.

Be it a corporate event, a birthday party, wedding, college fest or even a busy evening at a mall, Bhat brings in anywhere between 50 and 700 drums (Djembes), depending on the size of the crowd, and gets people to tap the instrument in full vigour and energy. While Bhat owns 60 drums, the remaining, he sources from city-based vendors.

A drumming session that lasts for about an hour starts out slow where Bhat, after giving out drums to everybody in the crowd, introduces the instrument. The crowd follows his beats, then starts playing it together. “There are seven different sounds in Djembe. I mostly use three depending on how inclined they are to musicality. I start with the bass and then go to the slap, which are basic beats. Once they get a hang of it, I introduce rhythms and then croon some native African songs, which adds to the energy,” he said.

It’s a team effort and picks up pace as he gives counts and cues, resulting in some amazing music. “It’s great to watch people immerse in drumming, without ever having done it in the past. There is a lot of energy and unity when this happens,” he added.

Bhat, a professional drummer, started the concept of Drum Circle about five years ago. He does at least four-five jam sessions every week. He said: “The concept is catching up. The idea is to involve people on equal footing, build a community and create spontaneous music. It gives out positive vibes and is absolutely therapeutic. This kind of jamming is refreshing and rejuvenating. The spirit of drumming culture is empowering and becoming hugely popular.”

