Yavatmal farmer: Last rites conducted

YAVATMAL FARMER Shankar Chayare, who had allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday for failing to repay his debt, was on Thursday cremated at Rajurwadi village of Ghatanji tehsil. Earlier, his family had refused to cremate his body seeking a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job for a family member. In an alleged suicide note, which the police had claimed was “hand-delivered” to it by a relative, Chayare had claimed that the Modi government was responsible for his death.

On Wednesday, the state government had said Chayare wasn’t eligible for a loan waiver since his loan was not pending before the cut-off month of June 2016. The farmer, with nine acre of land, had an outstanding loan of Rs 99,765. On Thursday, after deliberations with senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh, along with Minister of State for Revenue Sanjay Rathore and District Guardian Minister Madan Yerawar, the family decided to call off its agitation.

Activist Devanand Pawar of Shetkari Nyay Hakka Andolan Samiti, who had spearheaded the agitation and was detained on Wednesday after the farmer’s eldest daughter Jayashri had lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “pushing her father to commit suicide”, was released and allowed to participate in the deliberations.

There, however, was no concrete assurance from the government on the family’s demand for compensation and a government job for the farmer’s eldest daughter Jayashri. “I didn’t expect the chief minister to be such a fugitive (palputa). He cancelled his Yavatmal visit to run away from paying a visit to us. What else can you expect from such a fugitive CM?” she said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was scheduled to inaugurate the new building of Yavatmal Urban Co-operative Bank in the city, skipped the function and went straight to Umarkhed town where he attended the other pre-scheduled programme on Thursday.

Asked if any of the family’s demands have been met, Yavatmal Resident Deputy Collector Narendra Fulzele said: “They have been assured that the government will provide whatever was due to them under the provisions for such cases after due scrutiny.”

Former BJP MP and now state Congress vice-president, Nana Patole, visited the family on Thursday. As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the suicide note was reportedly handed over to the police by a relative six hours after the body was removed from the scene and had found no mention in the spot and inquest panchnamas. The police have said it is scrutinising the note.

