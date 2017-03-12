WR wants August Kranti’s halt at Andheri station cancelled

Representational Image. Representational Image.

THE WESTERN RAILWAY (WR) will soon appeal to the Railway Board to do away with the August Kranti Rajdhani’s halt at Andheri station, senior officials said. The two-minute halt of the train delays several suburban services in the morning and evening peak hours everyday, the officials said. The Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani leaves Mumbai in the evening, halting at Mumbai Central, Borivali and Andheri stations, with a return scheduled the next morning. In 2010, the train was granted a halt at Andheri station on a temporary basis to meet demands of local leaders and commuters. While the halt was supposed to be for six months, no further action was taken in this regard.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to senior railway officials, the train, which leaves Borivali at 8.54 am, uses the Suburban track avoidance (STA), or the fifth line, from Borivali station to halt at Andheri station. As the halt is scheduled for two minutes between 9.10 am and 9.12 am, its diversion to the suburban line from Andheri causes bunching of services, officials said.

“The halt was meant to gauge commuters’ response for six months, after which further decision on it was to be taken. Local leaders and commuters had demanded the halt as they needed a middle destination between Borivali and Mumbai Central stations to board train. In 2013, we had appealed to the Board for the removal of the halt, but it fell on deaf ears,” said an ex-WR official, who had asked for the doing away of the halt then.

At present, the WR does not have a fifth line between Santacruz and Mahim stations, which allows interference of long-distance trains on the suburban line. Officials complain that the express train’s halt is particularly an issue, as its arrival and departure both are during the peak hours.

“The train leaves in the evening peak hour from Mumbai and is back in the morning peak hour. If the WR had an individual fifth line from Churchgate-Virar, the problem would not have emerged. The decision for the halt at Andheri was due to political reasons,” the official added.

Officials allege the halt fails to cater to a large number of people, as it has received a dull response so far. Very few people opt to board or alight the train at Andheri station, records show. “In the past six months, only nine people on an average have booked the express train from Andheri. Also, only 23 passengers boarded the train from the station. The removal of the halt will help WR add one or two suburban services,” a senior WR official said.

“Any train, including a premium train like August Kranti, must be granted a halt by keeping punctuality of services as the concern. There does exist a practice to allow multiple stoppages of trains in order to meet popular demands. Not only must fewer halts be encouraged, the state must participate to ease road connectivity between suburbs and important railway termini like Bandra or Mumbai Central,” Subhash Gupta, railway activist said.