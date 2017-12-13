Worli accident: 40-year-old woman knocked down by Mercedes

The victim was a housewife and lived in Sewri. The police said the deceased had come to drop her 13-year-old son at the Aadarsh Nagar English School in Worli. (Representational Image) The victim was a housewife and lived in Sewri. The police said the deceased had come to drop her 13-year-old son at the Aadarsh Nagar English School in Worli. (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old woman was killed after being knocked down by a speeding Mercedes Benz car in Worli on Tuesday. The incident took place near the Sasmira College around 1 pm. The police said the arrested accused, Echmanni Peraswami Tevar, worked as a driver for one of the directors of a leading multinational company. At the time of the incident, the director’s wife was in the car.

The driver rushed the victim, Sarika Wagh, to the hospital after which he surrendered at the Worli police station.

According to the police, the Mercedes took a right turn from the junction near the Sasmira College at a high speed and ran over the woman after the driver lost control.

The victim was a housewife and lived in Sewri. The police said the deceased had come to drop her 13-year-old son at the Aadarsh Nagar English School in Worli. While returning, the Mercedes knocked her down, the police added.

The driver took her to Poddar hospital following which she was taken to KEM hospital. However, Wagh was declared dead before admission, the police said. “Wagh was crossing the road after the signal had turned green. The accused was unable to control it and knocked her down,” said senior police inspector Gajannan Desurkar from Worli police station.

After admitting Wagh in hospital, the driver arrived at the police station and surrendered. The police said they registered a case against the driver and arrested him. Abhijit Patil, an eyewitness, said, “I was going home from a wedding when I saw the woman knocked down by the Mercedes. I was on my bike. I saw the woman below the car in a pool of blood. I asked the driver to stop but he panicked and reversed due to which the car again went over her head.”

Desurkar said, “We are not jumping to any conclusion. We are checking whether the incident was captured in any of the CCTV cameras near the spot.” Wagh’s post-mortem was conducted later in the evening. “She died due to shock and haemorrhage from multiple injuries,” said a forensic doctor. She suffered bilateral fractures along with contusions on the lung and liver. “It seems the car ran over her,” the doctor added.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for rash and negligent driving. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

