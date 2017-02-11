World’s heaviest woman to reach Mumbai today for surgery at city hospital

Eman Ahmed with her sister on board a cargo flight from Egypt to India, on Friday. Express Eman Ahmed with her sister on board a cargo flight from Egypt to India, on Friday. Express

AN EGYPTIAN woman weighing 500 kg will arrive here on Saturday to undergo a long-drawn weight reduction surgery. Eman Ahmed (36), who has not stepped out of her home in the last 25 years, will spend the next six months at south Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital, where she will undergo several bariatric surgeries free of cost. Eman, said to be the world’s heaviest woman, will be allotted a special room at the hospital, equipped with a state-of-the-art operation theatre, an attendant’s room, ICU and a huge bed to support her.

Eman, who will be accompanied by her elder sister Shaimaa Ahmed, will be brought to India on a customised bed crafted by local Egyptian artisans. The walls of Eman’s house will be dismantled to take her out as the door passage is too small for her. The bed will be lifted by a crane on an EgyptAir cargo plane at Alexandria’s Borg El Arab airport on Friday night. The plane is scheduled to reach Mumbai at 4.10 am on Saturday.

“There is always a risk involved in transporting a patient like Eman, who weighs about 500 kg and has not moved or left home in the last 25 years,” said Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, a bariatric surgeon, who will treat Eman. Eman suffers from a series of medical problems, including water retention, obesity, hypertension, diabetes and paralysis of the right arm and leg. “Arrangements have been made keeping in mind that she cannot move,” said a senior administrator at Saifee Hospital.