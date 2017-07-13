Work starts on Kalanagar decongestion plan, project integrated with Metro 2B

The Kalanagar plan includes a 900-metre flyover connecting BKC with the sea link, another one connecting the sea link with BKC and a 450-metre flyover connecting Dharavi to the sea link. (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza) The Kalanagar plan includes a 900-metre flyover connecting BKC with the sea link, another one connecting the sea link with BKC and a 450-metre flyover connecting Dharavi to the sea link. (Express Photo/Kevin D’Souza)

Seven months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted bhoomipujan for the Kalanagar decongestion plan, work on the project has finally begun. Contractors have completed a geo-technical survey and started the piling process.

“We completed the surveys and began piling last week. The work had been held up for a short while as we had to redesign the alignment to accommodate Metro 2B,” said a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official.

With Metro 2B, connecting D N Nagar and Mandale, coming along the alignment of the flyovers, the MMRDA considered integrating the two. It has now decided that metro will share four common piers with the flyover, connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), and run together for 100 metres.

“The Metro will be constructed on the second level and the flyover will go below it. However, contractors for the metro project will construct the piers first. We will complete the flyover and then they will launch the girders,” said the official.

As launching girders for the metro project at a great height would be difficult, it has been reduced. “While the second level is generally constructed at a height of 21 metres, this metro will be at 15 metres,” the official added.

Simplex Infrastructure has been awarded the work order for the flyovers. The MMRDA, however, is yet to award tenders for Metro 2B.

The Kalanagar plan includes a 900-metre flyover connecting BKC with the sea link, another one connecting the sea link with BKC and a 450-metre flyover connecting Dharavi to the sea link. All the flyovers would be two-laned. Completion of the three flyovers is expected to ease traffic in the area significantly.

The construction will require the width of the footpath to be reduced from around six metres to about three metres at the point where it enters BKC, for a length of 200-odd metres.

Work on flyover has started on the collector’s land, where currently, some Public Works Department (PWD) offices are housed. The decongestion plan has been in the pipeline for close to three years and now, the MMRDA has given the contractors a deadline of 30 months from January 2017, when the contract was awarded to them.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App