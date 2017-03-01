Work on coastal road project will resume next month: Devendra Fadnavis

The final notification for the Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project in Mumbai will be issued within a month paving the way for resumption of work. The decision was taken after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister for Environment and Forests Anil Dave in Delhi Tuesday.

Watch What Else is Making News



The chief minister’s pet project which promises to ease Mumbaikar’s travel along 35.6 km stretch between Nariman Point and Kandivali was amongst the ten big ticket projects promised during the BMC elections.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena and the BJP were caught in a credit war on the project ahead of the elections. Fadnavis who has been relentlessly pursuing the project for last two and half years managed to get majority clearances from the nodal agencies at the Centre. The chief minister said, “The coastal road project is a reality and we will ensure its work starts soon from the southern side of Mumbai.”

Another major decision taken relates to fast tracking of the Rs 600 crore restoration work at the historic Raigad Fort, abode of warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The chief minister’s request to allow Maharashtra government to execute the work to expedite the project has been given the nod by the Centre. It has been decided that master plan for development of Raigad Fort will be approved by the ASI and it would be executed by the Maharashtra government.

During the meeting with Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma, Fadnavis suggested a team constituted by the Centre to monitor the project.

Fadnavis said, “I am glad Mahesh Sharma has given consent to our request for delegation of powers to Maharashtra government to expedite the restoration of Raigad Fort. The decision will help in fast-tracking the project.” He also revealed that Maharashtra government has already budgeted Rs 600 crore for the project.

Other important projects followed up with concerned ministries included redevelopment of slums falling under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The chief minister has convened a meeting on March 4 to take a final decision on the project.