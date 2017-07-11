Work on Bhivpuri-Matheran ropeway may begin after rains

According to an MMRDA official, the ropeway will be able to carry 1,000 commuters in a direction every hour. (Representational Image) According to an MMRDA official, the ropeway will be able to carry 1,000 commuters in a direction every hour. (Representational Image)

Tourists to Matheran from the city may get to travel by ropeway from Bhivpuri in the next two years. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to begin work on the ropeway after the end of monsoon.

“We will start work on the ropeway after the monsoon ends and it should be completed in two years,” said Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. The four-km ropeway, equipped with glass cable cars, will improve connectivity between Bhivpuri Road, a suburban railway station on the central line, and Matheran.

According to an MMRDA official, the ropeway will be able to carry 1,000 commuters in a direction every hour. “While we have not finalised the total number of cars for the ropeway, it should be around 25-30 and each will have the carrying capacity of eight passengers. We are expecting them to ferry 1,000 commuters per hour per direction. We have decided the alignment and the tower locations but the Detailed Project Report (DPR), being prepared by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, is in the final stages of completion,” he said.

The project has been in consideration since 2010. “We had got environmental clearances earlier, but it lapsed after five years. So, now we got fresh clearances for it,” added Darade.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App