Won’t send penguins back, BMC tells Bombay High Court

Stating that Byculla’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo was the “only zoo in India which has the facilities to exhibit penguins for public viewing,” the BMC Monday informed the Bombay High Court that there was no question of sending back the birds brought from South Korea. The BMC further said that “utmost care and precaution has been taken for providing a healthy and conducive environment for the management of the Humboldt penguins.”

The penguins, brought in July 2016, are at present kept in a quarantine area in the civic-run Byculla zoo. While eight birds were brought, one of them died within three months in the zoo. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL by advocate Advait Sethna seeking a direction to the BMC to send the penguins, an endangered species that need a certain kind of environment, back as they were not getting good care here.

Sethna sought interim direction to the BMC to not display the penguins to the public pending hearing of the petition. Appearing for the BMC, senior counsel Anil Sakhare informed the court that the birds were not being displayed as they were kept in the quarantine area. The BMC gave its response by filing an affidavit and said the area where the penguins would be kept for public display was still being constructed. Until then, they would remain in quarantine where only the veterinary doctor and a keeper were allowed to go in.

“The Humboldt penguins are being looked after by experienced professional veterinary doctors. Temperature and humidity in the quarantine area is being continuously monitored by municipal engineers. The penguins are fed with special fish procured just for them (penguins),” the affidavit filed by Sanjay Tripathi, zoo director, said.

The affidavit added that the quarantine area and its vicinity is kept clean and pest control is done once a week. According to the reply, the air temperature in the exhibit area where the penguins would be displayed will be maintained between 12 degree to 16 degree Celsius and the pool water temperature would be 11 degree to 16 degree Celcius .

The corporation also clarified that one of the penguins which died was due to presence of a type of bacteria which resulted into septicaemia and death. It also said that the work of redevelopment of the entire zoo had already started.