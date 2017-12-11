Women’s panels take suo motu cognisance, write to DGP, airline

Vistara officials said they had submitted the required details of the passenger to the police. (File Photo) Vistara officials said they had submitted the required details of the passenger to the police. (File Photo)

The National Commission (NCW) for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the act and written to the airline to present details about the incident within 24 hours.

“The copy of the letter has also been marked to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra. We would specifically like to know why the crew did not reach out to her, take care of her or even hand over the passenger to the authorities concerned,” NCW Chairperson Rekha Singh told The Indian Express.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) too took suo motu cognisance of the case and sought details about the incident and the action taken by the airline. It has also asked for details of molestation cases on Vistara flights in the last one year.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned it as a “shameful incident” and said, “MSCW will direct DGCA to conduct an inquiry in the matter. We will inquire into the steps taken by Vistara to address the complaint. There should be an inquiry about why the cabin crew did not help her. We have directed the Mumbai Police to look into the matter immediately. It is sad that none of the co-passengers came ahead to help her. We are with her, and will ensure she gets justice.”

Vistara officials said they had submitted the required details of the passenger to the police. “The accused was a passenger who had asked not to be disturbed. Due action could have been taken against the passenger if the matter was informed to us before. We will provide the required details to the NCW and others, as asked,” said an official.

