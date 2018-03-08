Women in workforce: Numbers on the rise, but many gaps still remain

Shila Gaikwad (right) and Nisha Shinde are among a very small number of women auto drivers in Mumbai. Amit Chakravarty Shila Gaikwad (right) and Nisha Shinde are among a very small number of women auto drivers in Mumbai. Amit Chakravarty

WHILE the visibility of women employees in sectors earlier dominated by men has grown over the last few years, gaps still remain. For instance, Maharashtra has never had a woman chief minister, a woman director general of police or a woman chief secretary. While a third of the 48,000-strong police force in Mumbai are women, the city has never had a woman commissioner of police. The situation is similar across the country. With only 17 per cent of senior positions filled by women, India ranked third from last in the ‘Women in Business’ survey released in March last year.

“Women started joining the police force late. They enrolled in large numbers only since 2010, so we don’t have many senior women IPS officers yet. Moreover, political leadership is not very comfortable with women commissioners of police, so we don’t see much encouragement from the government either,” said Meeran Borwankar, retired police commissioner of Pune. Though there are many women working in healthcare, a glass ceiling appears to exist in this sectors too. There are 46 charitable hospitals across Mumbai and its suburbs, registered under the Association of Hospitals, but less than a third are run by women.

Only 17 of about 11,000 bus conductors in the city are women. In the case of taxi drivers, the numbers are even lower. Only 90 out of a total of 3.5 lakh taxis and autorickshaws are driven by women. Civil aviation is a sectors that has seen a significant rise in the number of women in its workforce. Women form 12 per cent of a total of 1,267 pilots of national carrier Air India. Harpreet Singh, president of the Indian Women Pilots Association, said, “There has been an increase in the number of women in flying schools over the years. While the number of working women pilots has been increasing over the past ten years, in the last two to three years, there has been a freeze in recruitment.”

Captain Kshmata Bajpai, who has been flying for two decades with Air India, said, “When we started in this field, it was primarily a man’s world. But, there has been a positive change in the way women are taking up this enterprising and satisfying job.”

Women in engineering are still struggling to make inroads. In Mumbai, there are 3,500 engineers employed by the Brihan-mumbai Municipal Corporation, but only 12.65 per cent of them are women. Currently, women make up only eight per cent of the total population at IITs, a problem that the central government is trying to solve by adding supernumerary seats for women.

