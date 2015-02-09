Women behind the wheels, in passenger seat

Around 200 permits likely to be issued under the Phone Fleet Women taxi scheme

Mumbai is all set to get its first government regulated taxi fleet for women, which will be operated by women drivers. Around 200 permits will be issued under the Phone Fleet Women taxi scheme.

The transport department has already shortlisted a company and forwarded the proposal to the state government for approval. “Only one company came forward during the tender process. We decided to go ahead with the company and forwarded the proposal to the government for approval,” said a transport department official.

Once approved, the proposal will be tabled before the State Transport Authority for issuance of licences. “The STA meeting will take place next week. If the approval from the government comes through, we will table the proposal for issuance of licences,” said a source, adding that such services were expected to be operational within a month if requisite approvals came throughAccording to the tender requirements, the scheme needs to be operated by women entrepreneurs and have women drivers only. This scheme is being launched to ensure greater security for women passengers who travel by public transport daily. Under the scheme, the company will have to pay Rs 50,001 per permit.

“The all-women taxi fleet will help resolve any safety concerns that women might have while commuting at odd hours. To specify that this service is for women, a sign will be put up on these taxis,” said an official.

The colour scheme, alongwith the fare of these taxis, will be decided by the STA. “We plan to install GPS system in such taxis as a safety feature,” added an official. According to the transport department, there are enough women drivers with licences required to drive such cabs.

The transport department has already amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, under which it launched the existing Phone-Fleet Taxi Scheme (PFTS) in 2010. The old law did not have an exclusively women’s taxi service under it. At present, two fleet taxi companies – Priyadarshani taxi service and Viira cabs – operate a dedicated radio cab service for women in the city.

These taxi services operate on tourist permits. The state government had given these companies permission to run services as an exception, but they do not have valid permits from the state transport authority.

