Woman’s body severed at head found inside a suitcase at Navi Mumbai farm

The body of a woman, appearing to be in her early twenties, was found in Navi Mumbai early on Monday. The body, severed at the head, was found inside a suitcase at a farm off Palm Beach Road. A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against unidentified persons at NRI Sagri Police Station.

An officer said the owner of a farm near Chanakya Marine Training Institute off Palm Beach Road found a travel bag in his farm on Monday morning. On opening the bag, he found the body of a woman following which, the alerted the police.

Another officer said so far, they have not found any identity document on the body of the woman. He added: “We, however, have some strong leads in the case. It appears that the woman hails from somewhere near Navi Mumbai. We are hopeful of solving the case by Tuesday.”

Another body found in Aarey bush

In another development, the body of one Sharjabai Khotkar (45), an MIDC resident employed at a cloth godown in Goregaon, was found in a bush at Aarey on Monday morning.

The Aarey police registered a case of murder and found that a missing persons complaint had been registered at the MIDC Police Station on Sunday night.

Based on technical intelligence, the police have arrested four persons working at the adjoining godown in connection with the murder. “We are questioning them in connection with the motive,” an officer said.

