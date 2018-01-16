Woman’s body found in pond in Thane

A 42-year-old woman’s body was found in a pond near the Thane Municipal Corporation office on Monday morning.

Thane police said the body of Sandhya Jadhaw was found in Kachrali pond in Panchpakhadi. “There were no signs of injuries or assault on her body. We have lodged an accidental death report,” said police spokesperson, Sukhada Narkar. According to sources, Jadhaw was ill and had been admitted to a hospital. She had come for a walk in the morning and either jumped or slipped and fell in the pond, the police claimed.

