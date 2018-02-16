Woman who accused builder of sexual harassment and sought ‘compensation’ arrested for ‘extortion’

A woman was arrested by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell on Thursday for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a builder. The woman, who was reportedly an employee of the builder, had demanded the amount as “compensation” and accused the man of sexual harassment.

According to police, she had been blackmailing Kalyan-based builder, Milind Kulkarni, and demanding Rs 20 lakh. “She used to work in his office and she allegedly had audio or video recordings, which she was threatening to make public,” said an officer from the Anti-Extortion Cell. “She claimed that the builder sexually harassed her and she had proof. But nothing has been found in her possession,” said an officer.

