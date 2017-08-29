Mumbai rains: Woman, teenage girl drown in rainwater-filled drains in Thane

Several houses were also damaged, they said. The city witnessed very heavy rains in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles washed away. Several houses were also damaged, they said. The city witnessed very heavy rains in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles washed away.

A 32-year-old woman and a teenage girl died while two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Thane on Tuesday, civic officials said. The woman fell into a ‘nullah’ filled with rainwater in Kalwa and drowned, officials in the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

The deceased, Sainath Shaikh, was a housewife who resided in Shanti Nagar. In the second incident, 14-year-old Gauri Jailwar died after falling into a swollen drain near a mall here, they said. Two women were injured when the compound wall crashed on houses located in the Manpada locality, the officials said.

Several houses were also damaged, they said. The city witnessed very heavy rains in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles washed away. The downpour also caused flooding in low-lying areas.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App