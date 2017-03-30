Woman stabbed to death, police suspect role of husband

A 40-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her home in Nagpada on Tuesday. Her husband, who also found with serious injuries, is in a critical condition.

Police said that the man, who allegedly suspected his wife of infidelity and did not give her money for expenses, may have killed her after a quarrel, in which he too was injured.

According to the police, on Tuesday afternoon, the couple’s younger son returned from school and found the door to their home locked from the inside. When he was unable to open it, he went to get help from neighbours, who forced the door open.

Inside, they found Zulfikar Dalvi (42) and Sameera Dalvi (40) lying on the floor and bleeding severely. Both of them were rushed to J J Hospital, where Sameera was declared dead upon arrival while Zulfikar was admitted to the ICU, the police said.

Relatives of the couple have told the police that they quarelled often over several issues.

“The couple’s family members have told us that Zulfikar suspected Sameera of cheating on him and used to go through her mobile phone to know who she had been speaking to. He never believed her when she denied his claims,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that Zulfikar, who owns a shop in Nagpada, never gave Sameera money for expenses. “Sameera gave tuitions to local children, but Zulfikar kept all her earnings. They would fight over this too,” said the officer.

While the police suspect that Zulfikar stabbed Sameera following a fight on Tuesday and was injured when she retaliated, they are also investigating the possibility of another person having attacked them.

With Zulfikar in hospital, they have been unable to question him.

“We are making inquiries with the family to find if any relative is involved,” said Sanjay Baswat, senior inspector, Nagpada police station.

