Woman rescued from tracks in Mumbai

THE Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a 30-year-old woman, believed to be mentally challenged, from the railway tracks at Borivli suburban station Monday. The woman, who had stepped down on to the tracks, did not suffer any injuries. She was later reunited with her family. According to the RPF, Pinky, a resident of Bamniya village in Madhya Pradesh, had descended on to the tracks beside platform number two at Borivli station around 2.45 pm.

Railway officials and other passengers saw her walking down the tracks in a distressed condition and started shouting to warn her of the oncoming train. “Seeing that the woman was not heeding to their warnings, the railway staff rushed to her and pulled her off the tracks on to the platform. She was not hurt in the incident,” said Rajiv Salaria, a senior RPF inspector at Borivli station. The officer added: “The woman suffers from a mental disorder and in a bout of seizure had come down on to the tracks to commit suicide. After we rescued her and the women officers provided care, she came to a stable state and gave us contact details of her family.”

Railway officials contacted her brother Pintu Durgadas Bairagi. Bairagi arrived at the railway office early Tuesday morning. Following verification, the RPF allowed Pinky to leave with her brother.