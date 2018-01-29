Woman ‘molested’ in moving train

Cops contact ‘victim’ after her tweet. (Photo for representational purpose) Cops contact ‘victim’ after her tweet. (Photo for representational purpose)

A woman was allegedly molested on board the Konark Express while it was leaving the Thane station in the wee hours on Sunday. The woman tweeted about the incident. According to her tweet, a man in a black hoodie touched her inappropriately while she was brushing her teeth at the sink near the train’s door. “People gathered after I shouted… otherwise he would have pulled me down from the train that had just started moving,” the victim said.

According to Thane railway police, they received no complaints or calls. “If she would have dialed the helpline, we would have immediately arrested the man. However, our officers have gone to her house to take her statement in order to lodge a complaint. We will trace the man,” said Senior Inspector A Sonavane.

According to the woman, a resident of Nallasopara, she earlier thought he was a thief and only after he allegedly touched her inappropriately that she realised that he had entered the train to molest her. The woman was travelling from Bhubaneswar.

