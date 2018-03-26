Woman Maoist killed in Maharashtra

A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter near Kotmi village in Etapalli tahsil in Gadchiroli on Sunday. (Representational) A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter near Kotmi village in Etapalli tahsil in Gadchiroli on Sunday. (Representational)

A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter near Kotmi village in Etapalli tahsil in Gadchiroli on Sunday. The encounter started around 3.30 pm during an area domination operation by the police in a forest, according to a press note issued by Gadchiroli police. “A woman Naxalite was found dead on the spot after the Naxalites ran away. A gun and other material were also recovered from the spot,” the note said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App