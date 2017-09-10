Woman kills mentally challenged sons, commits suicide: Police

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A woman killed her mentally challenged twin sons and committed suicide in her home in Thane on Saturday, leaving behind a note for her husband in which she allegedly explained the reasons for murder, police said. Sandeep Kadam, a manager at a private firm in Thane, arrived at his home in Anand Vihar, Kalwa East, at 6 pm on Saturday to find his wife Archana hanging from the ceiling fan in their bedroom and sons Sarthak and Varad, aged seven, lying dead on a bed.

The police said a suicide note, allegedly written by Archana and addressed to Sandeep, was found. According to the police, in the note, Archana is alleged to have written, “You know what we have been going through for the last seven years and you can understand why I have done this. No one is to be held responsible for my death.”

Police suspect that between 2 and 6 pm Saturday, Archana killed her sons before committing suicide. “There are no external injuries on the bodies of the boys so we suspect the woman smothered them using a pillow,” said Inspector Sukahada Narkar, Thane police spokesperson. MM Bagwan, senior inspector, Kalwa police station, said a post-mortem examination would make the cause of death clear. A case of murder has been registered at Kalwa police station.

