Woman ‘kills’ her newborn in Thane

A woman was arrested by Kalyan police for allegedly killing her six-day-old daughter on Sunday. The woman allegedly killed her daughter by digging her nails into the girl’s neck. The reason, police said, was poverty. According to Khadakpada police, the mother, identified as 27-year-old Vaishali Pradhan, was arrested on Sunday evening after a neighbour caught her in the act. “Pradhan had her hands around the baby’s neck while the newborn was bleeding. The child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead,” an officer said.

The woman, a mother of two has allegedly confessed to her crime to Khadakpada police. “She didn’t want a third child and had borrowed money for an abortion. But her husband allegedly took the money and spent it on alcohol,” a source privy to the case said. “The mother accepted that she wanted to kill the child as she would have been an extra mouth to feed. She already has a son and a daughter,” an officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App