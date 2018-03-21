Woman kidnapped, raped by estranged husband, his friend: Mumbai police

Woman raped by husband and his friend. (File) Woman raped by husband and his friend. (File)

A 28-year-old woman has registered a case of kidnapping and rape against her estranged husband and a friend of his after they allegedly abducted her from Bandra, locked her in a room in Virar, assaulted her and raped her on March 12. Police said the woman, after escaping from the room, first reported the incident to the Virar police station in the early hours of the next day.

According to police officials, the complainant’s husband asked her to come to a spot near Pali Hill Road on the day of the incident, telling her that he needed some documents in order to buy property in their son’s name.

When she got there, the accused allegedly started assaulting her on the road.

The two men then dragged her into a taxi and took her to Virar. They reached Virar (East) by 6 pm, after which the accused allegedly locked the woman in a room, said an officer from Virar police station. An officer from Bandra police station said, “The kidnapping incident was confirmed by a nearby paan shop owner. The shopkeeper said he had asked the two men who they were waiting for, but got no reply. Later, as he witnessed the incident, he assumed it to be a case of matrimonial dispute and decided not to intervene.”

The complainant, in her statement to Virar police station, said, “My hands were tied, my mouth was gagged and I was assaulted by the duo in the room in Virar. They also banged my head on the wall. Then, they raped me, one after the other.”

The woman managed to escape in the early hours of the next day after her husband and his friend fell asleep,

police said. The incident was reported at the Virar police station at 6 am on March 13, after which a case was registered and transferred to the Bandra police station on March 18.

“We both got married in 2005 and our son was born in 2009. Later, as he started questioning my character, we both separated in March 2017. I have been insisting on a divorce, but he has refused to sign the divorce papers,” the complainant said in her statement to police.

Investigators said the woman was sent for a medical examination, which confirmed that she was raped.

Police believe that the husband nursed a grudge against his wife since their separation, and that the crime was a result of the grudge.

With the help CCTV cameras in the area, the police team is also trying to trace the driver of the taxi, who ferried the accused men and the complainant to Virar. The two accused have been booked under various including Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 376(D) (gangrape), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

