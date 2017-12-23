Woman kidnapped in Vashi: 23-year-old man approaches HC, wants wife to be produced in court

Days after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped in Navi Mumbai, her husband has filed a habeas corpus, seeking for her to be produced before the Bombay High Court. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Days after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped in Navi Mumbai, her husband has filed a habeas corpus, seeking for her to be produced before the Bombay High Court. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

DAYS AFTER a 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped in Navi Mumbai, her husband has filed a habeas corpus, seeking for her to be produced before the Bombay High Court. Mankhurd resident Mohammed Iqbal Chaudhary (23) filed the writ petition Friday, seeking that the court direct the respondents in the case to produce his wife Reshma before the court and pass appropriate orders regarding her custody. Chaudhary has named police authorities, including the commissioner of Mumbai police, senior police inspector, Vashi police station, and his wife’s father Ashok Kumar as respondents to the petition.

Chaudhary’s wife was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday evening from Vashi in Navi Mumbai when the two were walking from Inorbit mall to Raghuleela mall. Chaudhary, an assistant engineer, has claimed in his petition, filed through advocate Hassnain Kazi, that his wife had complained to Mankhurd police multiple times, apprehending that she would be pressurised to return to her parents’ home in Mangaluru.

The two had met on social media in 2011 and became friends. Over the years, they fell in love and married in July this year, Chaudhary has said in his petition. In August, he further said in his petition, four unknown persons had barged into his home and abused him, after which the Mankhurd police filed a non-cognisable offence in the case. Chaudhary has said in his petition that the Mankhurd police did not register an FIR, after which he wrote to the commissioner of police, but got no response.

On Sunday, four unknown men came in a car and assaulted Chaudhary. “They said that you have taken our sister. Leave her… We will take her back,” Chaudhary has claimed to be told by the men. They kidnapped Reshma and fled, after which an FIR was registered with the Vashi police under sections including kidnapping, the petition further stated.

Chaudhary has claimed that despite an FIR being registered, police officials have “failed and neglected to take any suitable action in the matter”. “After the filing of the FIR, the petitioner (Chaudhary) has been going to Vashi police station everyday to inquire about his wife but the police personnel started asking questions to the petitioner like ‘why have you chosen Reshma only from many friends?’ ‘Who told you to marry her?’ ‘Do you know Zakir Naik?’ ‘Have you gone to the office of Zakir Naik?’…” Chaudhary’s petition stated.

Meanwhile, senior police inspector of Vashi police station Ajaykumar Landge denied that police officials of Vashi had asked such questions to Chaudhary. He further said that the couple had previously approached the Mankhurd police while the Vashi police is concerned with conducting an investigation only in the current kidnapping case since it took place in its jurisdiction. Another official from Vashi police station said they have arrested one person connected with the four men who allegedly kidnapped Reshma on Sunday.

The petition is likely to be heard before the vacation bench next week.

