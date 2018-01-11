Woman injured in Bhiwandi shootout, critical

A woman in her late twenties was grievously injured when a man fired at her Wednesday. The incident took place in Bhiwandi area. She has been admitted to a local hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, a man entered the K N Hotel located on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi road and shot at the receptionist, Swara Shirsat (26). He was captured in the CCTV camera, the police said. According to sources, the shooter left a note allegedly from gangster Suresh Poojari, demanding extortion money. “We are investigating if this is indeed an extortion case or if there was a personal reason involved in the shooting,” said an officer from Kongaon police station.

The Kongaon police and the Crime Branch unit have started investigation.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App