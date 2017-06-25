Woman held for trying to smuggle cash to Dubai

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A woman from Mumbra was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday night allegedly for trying to smuggle $76,000 to Dubai. The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Airport Customs held 44-year-old Reshmabano Memon at the boarding gate of her flight to Dubai after receiving information that she was involved in smuggling.

Customs officials who checked Memon’s hand and checked-in baggage found that foreign currency notes were stuffed in pockets of trousers packed in her suitcase as well as a purse in her hand baggage.

A Customs officer said that Memon, who is a housewife, last flew to Dubai in 2015, and that she was being investigated for smuggling foreign currency out of India on her previous trips abroad.

