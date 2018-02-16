Woman held for fleeing with fish worth Rs 8 lakh

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

THE Mumbai police have arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly duping a fisherwoman of Rs 8 lakh. The police said the accused had cheated many people by promising them to help expand their business. The police said the accused, Kalpana Arvind Nijap, had met Devyani Thoti, the complainant, at the Bandra fish market in June. Nijap allegedly promised Thoti she would help her sell her catch at a higher price.

“In most of the cheating cases, Nijap had approached fisherwomen in fish markets and that is how she met Thoti. The accused would first try to gain sympathy from them by claiming she had been forced out of her house by her own daughter and had no place to live,” said an officer at Bandra police station. The police said Nijap collected fish worth Rs 8 lakh from Thoti over five days by promising to help expand her business and fled. “Nijap claimed she knew a person in Nagpur who would buy the fish at a higher price. She allegedly sold the fish at the Virar fish market and fled with the money,” a police officer said.

The police said when Nijap began to ignore her calls, Thoti lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station. “We registered a case of cheating against Nijap on January 12,” said sub-inspector Sachin Chaudhari. A special team was formed after the police found she had cheated several others in the same way. She was arrested on Tuesday. “She was staying at a person’s house in Chembur, who too had been cheated by her of Rs 2.5 lakh. The fisherman is yet to register a complaint,” said the officer.

