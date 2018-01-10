Woman held for ‘cheating’ Versova resident after ‘faking pregnancy’

A 35-year-old woman who allegedly faked her pregnancy and cheated a homemaker in Versova in June, was arrested last week. Virar resident, Jyoti Daroliya, had allegedly first approached a woman living in a building in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Versova in June 2017, claiming to be seven months pregnant. “The accused had asked the woman for money to meet her medical expenses. The homemaker had given her Rs 3,000 out of sympathy,” said an officer at Versova police station.

Daroliya then claimed that she could help the woman double the amount of gold ornaments she had. “The accused urged the woman to bring out her gold ornaments so that she could bless those. She claimed that by doing so, her family would be able to double the gold they own,” said the officer.

The homemaker was reluctant to give her ornaments to a stranger and decided to remove her gold necklace instead.

As she was about to handover the necklace to Daroliya, the homemaker’s daughter entered the living room and stopped her from doing so. “The accused left building,” the officer added.

Later that day, when the homemaker’s husband, a lawyer practicing at the Bombay High Court returned home, he was told about the incident.

He retrieved footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the building to capture the incident and saved it.

Last week, the police said, the man spotted Daroliya entering the building. “The accused had gone to the home of another building resident and again claimed to be seven months pregnant and asked for money,” said the officer.

The lawyer immediately informed the police, who arrested Daroliya. Investigations revealed that Daroliya had been faking pregnancy, the police said. “The accused has a large stomach and was able to trick unsuspecting people into believing that she was pregnant,” said the officer.

