Woman gives birth on flight, Jet announces free lifetime pass for baby

A KOCHI-bound Jet Airways plane had to be diverted to Mumbai airport on Sunday after a baby was born on-board the flight at 35,000 feet. A medical emergency was declared at 8 am to rush the mother and baby to the hospital. Jet Airways has announced a free lifetime pass for the baby boy.

According to Jet, the passenger, Jose, went into premature labour on flight 9W 569 carrying 162 passengers. The crew, accompanied by a trained paramedic on board, provided medical assistance to her.

“Jet Airways is pleased to announce the successful birth of a baby boy on board its flight 9W 569 from Dammam to Cochin of June 18, 2017. The Boeing 737 with 162 guests was diverted to Mumbai as one of the guests went into premature labour,” said an official statement by Jet.

“The guest delivered a baby boy at 35,000 feet. On landing, both mother and baby were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai and are doing well. Jet Airways has informed the family of the guest who are en route from Kochi. The airline expresses its gratitude to Ms Wilson, the on-board paramedic for her guidance,” the statement added.

The flight was delayed by more than two hours as it reached Kochi at 12.45 pm instead of 10.15 am on Sunday. Jet Airways also declared a free lifetime pass for the baby to travel on the airline as he is the first child to be born inflight.

