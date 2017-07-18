Woman found murdered in Andheri

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in Andheri West Monday morning. The deceased, Neha Bhalchind, was found on a pavement near Kokilaben Ambani Hospital at 6.52 am with stab injuries.

The police later took the body to Cooper Hospital. “The woman was stabbed thrice in the neck, chest and stomach,” said Paramjit Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX.

The police said Bhalchind used to stay with her husband in Versova but had been staying with her parents for the last two months. She was employed as a bus attendant with a private transport company in Versova and used to reach her office early morning every day.

“She was found dead around the same time when she usually reported to work. We are inquiring with her colleagues and family members to find out if they suspect anyone,” said an officer at the Versova police station. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

