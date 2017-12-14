Woman found dead in Malwani highrise: Police register murder case

Two days after a 25-year-old woman was found dead in a highrise in Malwani, the police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. “We have registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s father. They suspect that she had been killed,” said an officer at Malwani police station. The deceased, Arpita Tiwari, who worked as an emcee at events, was found dead early on Monday at Manavsthal building in Malwani, Mira Road, by residents.

Tiwari had gone to the 15th floor apartment on Sunday night with her boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav. The police said Tiwari’s friend, his roommate and a cook were present in the apartment at the time of her death.

According to the police, Tiwari locked herself inside the bathroom on Monday morning. When she did not come

out after several minutes, Jadhav unlocked the door with a key and found the window open and her body on the ground floor.

A senior police official added that a post-mortem concluded that injuries to her body were consistent with a fall from a great height, but it is unclear whether Tiwari jumped or fell or was pushed.

