Woman flashed at in train: 19-yr-old held

A GRP official said, “We had been looking for the accused based on video footage. Eventually, teams from Borivali GRP tracked him down. He has been identified as Raju Pappu (19). He is a homeless man and did not live in a fixed place.” (Representational Image) A GRP official said, “We had been looking for the accused based on video footage. Eventually, teams from Borivali GRP tracked him down. He has been identified as Raju Pappu (19). He is a homeless man and did not live in a fixed place.” (Representational Image)

THE GOVERNMENT RAILWAY POLICE (GRP) Monday arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly flashing at a 22-year-old college student inside a train at Kandivali railway station on June 15 and threatening to rape her. The post- graduate sociology student had put up a post about the incident on Facebook, which had been widely shared. The girl alleged that when she called up police control room to inform them about the incident, they did not seem interested in helping her.

A GRP official said, “We had been looking for the accused based on video footage. Eventually, teams from Borivali GRP tracked him down. He has been identified as Raju Pappu (19). He is a homeless man and did not live in a fixed place.”

The Facebook post read, “I was in the ladies compartment and there were about six other women. I sat on the side that can see the handicapped section, but with railings in between. On my left, there was another girl. We were listening to music. In the handicapped section there was the pervert who put his hands through. I could not hear him as I was wearing headphones. I reduced the music, out of curiosity and also to see whether she needs help, I did not turn. Looking down at my phone, I hear him calling her m********. I heard it at least 6 times in the 30 seconds I listened.. .”

The girl stated that the man flashed at her. Before she could dial helpline, the train pulled in at Kandivali station and the man got off, only to enter the ladies compartment. He then threatened to rape her, said the woman.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App