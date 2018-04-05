Woman feeds poison to sons, attempts suicide

A woman allegedly attempted to take her life and that of her two young sons by administering them poison last week in Powai after allegedly being fed up with abuse from her husband and mother-in-law. All three are now out of danger.

The woman, Alka Waghmare (43) and her children Arihant (4) and Archiman (5), were admitted to Sion hospital on Monday, hours after she made them drink a soft drink laced with rat poison and also consumed the liquid herself, the police said. The incident took place at Garib Nagar in Powai’s IIT Market on Sunday night after Waghmare had a fight with her mother-in-law the previous day.

The woman, who works at a mall in Powai, had married Powai resident Pravin Waghmare in 2011 and had two sons with him. However, the police said that both her husband and mother-in-law would constantly harass her mentally and assault her physically. An officer at Powai police station said that following an argument with her mother-in-law on Saturday, Waghmare purchased a bottle of soft drink and rat poison on the way back home from work the next evening.

